Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

