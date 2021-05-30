LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.44 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and $17,716.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1,020.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00085589 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

