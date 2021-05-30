Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Reaches $609,732.65 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $609,732.65 and approximately $74,315.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

