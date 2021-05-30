Litecoin Cash Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $3,450.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.01236754 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.07 or 0.99623284 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 725,503,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

