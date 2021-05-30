Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $84.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

