Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 17,147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,856. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

