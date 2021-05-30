Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 70,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

