Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.13 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

