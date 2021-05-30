LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 35.8% This Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $300,313.31 and $12.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

