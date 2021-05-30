LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

