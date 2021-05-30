MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Up 49.3% in May

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the April 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $57,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock worth $349,123.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

NYSE MMD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

