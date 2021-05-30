MalwareChain (MALW) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $919,082.88 and $458.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 8,129,488 coins and its circulating supply is 8,129,487 coins. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

