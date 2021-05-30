Maple Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $226,838.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.54 or 0.00032176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

