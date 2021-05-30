Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

