Mariner LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after buying an additional 1,290,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

