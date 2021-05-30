Mariner LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 251,690 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

