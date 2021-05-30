Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

NYSE:FMX opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

