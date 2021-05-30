Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $12,025,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

CNQ opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.26%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

