Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

