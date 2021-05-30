Mariner LLC Sells 896 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Truist increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

