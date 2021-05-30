Mariner LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JD.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

