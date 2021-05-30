Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $2.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Several analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

MRNS stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

