Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 372.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

