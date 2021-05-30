Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,207 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,576,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 645,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $48.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

