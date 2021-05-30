Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 10,887 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 381.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

WDAY stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

