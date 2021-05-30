Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 29,280 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 246.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE DD opened at $84.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

