Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 4,223 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 365.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $535.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.65 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

