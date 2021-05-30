Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 43,669 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 373.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

