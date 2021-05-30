Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 362.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,519.89.

AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,475.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,281.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,074.45 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

