Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 246.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

