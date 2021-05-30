Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 381.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Workday by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

