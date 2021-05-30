Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 362.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,406.60 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,475.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,281.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.89.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

