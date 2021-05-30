Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN opened at $176.55 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.75.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

