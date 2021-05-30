Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 15,268 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

