Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 21,089 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

