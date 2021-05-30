Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 6,574 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 372.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,032 shares of company stock worth $87,272,555. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $346.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.61. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

