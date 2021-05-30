Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 8,162 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 372.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

