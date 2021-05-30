Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 374.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,371.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,439.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,413.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $964.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.