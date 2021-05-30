Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $168.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

