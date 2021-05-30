Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $1,979,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $2,790,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of CSGP opened at $854.00 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $643.91 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $867.49 and a 200-day moving average of $873.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

