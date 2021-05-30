Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.87 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 372.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.34 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.23 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

