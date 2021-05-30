Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 373.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $983,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 404,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

