Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.97 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 372.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.