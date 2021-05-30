Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 73.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.