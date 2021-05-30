Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 368.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

A stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $139.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

