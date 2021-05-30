Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 375.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $990,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 44,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in IHS Markit by 23.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

