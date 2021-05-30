Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,199,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.