Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 21,089 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 372.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $126.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

