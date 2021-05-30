Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 26,345 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

