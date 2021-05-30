Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 8,169 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 386.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.96.

SPOT opened at $241.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.63 and a 200-day moving average of $293.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

